Tips you need to know to keep your home prepared during winter’s chill

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the cold snap lingering through the Valley this week, the frigid temperatures and snow can create challenges for homeowners.

What are some things you should look out for?

“Ice damming. That’s something people should be familiar with and taking a look at,” said Adam Olson, the general manager at AllStar Construction.

An ice dam is when snow on the roof turns to ice. When it melts, that water can seep into your home.

“It’s going to be really problematic. You could get a lot of interior, insulation, and sheetrock damage,” Olson said.

Most homes in the area are typically built to withstand a certain amount of snow on its roof, but those that aren’t the weight can also be problematic.

“Excessive snow, especially on a flat structure or an area where it could bank up really high, can be a concern for a little extra weight,” said Olson.

Olson recommends hiring a professional to remove both snow and ice, and to assess any damage.

The possibility of frozen pipes is also something homeowners should be aware of.

“Run your faucet at a trickle. The trickle should be no thicker than the lead in a pencil. Other good things you can do, is to leave cabinets open.” said John Ferry, the manager at Legacy Plumbing.

Leaving cabinets open allows water lines to get warm air from the home.

If your pipes do freeze Ferry says, “If the freeze is thick enough and endures long enough a water line can break causing larger repair costs and damage to the house.”

You also want to make sure your heating is working and maintained properly.

“Furnaces exhaust outside of the house as do some gas water heaters. It’s about making sure ice and snow are free of those exhaust pipes outside of the house,” said Ferry.

If that snow and ice aren’t removed, that leaves the chance for your furnace to shut down or spread carbon monoxide throughout the home.

