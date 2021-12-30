Red Lake Fentanyl bust lands two in jail

RED LAKE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest for drug charges following a Fentanyl and meth bust in Red Lake.

The Red Lake Police Department says it raided a home on Dec. 29 in Red Lake and found 1/2 pound of Fentanyl, two ounces of meth and cash.

Two women were arrested and charged with narcotics possession and sale of a controlled substance. Authorities did not release the names of the two arrested.

Police say Fentanyl is linked to numerous overdoses on the reservation, some of them have been deadly.

