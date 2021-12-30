Advertisement

Outbuilding seriously damaged following fire

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An outbuilding has serious damage following a fire near Fosston, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the call at 37327 335th Ave. SE around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

When crews arrived they found insulation on fire inside a quonset, the quonset has serious damage.

No one was hurt in the fire and it does not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Minnesotans die in avalanche
Police lights
UPDATE: Woman assaulted; Grand Forks SWAT apprehends assailant
JOHN KLASEN 3RD
“I’d always give him a big hug and told him I loved him”: Daughter remembers dad after tragic death on ice
I-94 semi trailer
Trailer flips over on I-94; causes traffic to slow near 8th St. in Moorhead
Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold

Latest News

Valley Today 12-30 headlines
Valley Today Morning Headlines Dec. 30, 2021
10:00PM News December 29 - Part 3
10:00PM News December 29 - Part 3
10:00PM News December 29 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 29 - Part 2
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears