Outbuilding seriously damaged following fire

FOSSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - An outbuilding has serious damage following a fire near Fosston, MN.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the call at 37327 335th Ave. SE around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

When crews arrived they found insulation on fire inside a quonset, the quonset has serious damage.

No one was hurt in the fire and it does not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.