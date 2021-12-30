Moorhead Police using new non-lethal de-escalation tool

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - It’s not always the end of the situation once officers put handcuffs on someone.

“We unfortunately run into it quite often. They’re still kicking, trying to headbutt, bite, spit; that is the instance where this tool is going to be utilized,” Moorhead Police Sgt. Scott Kostohryz said.

The device is called The Wrap. It breaks down into three different parts and is only used on the most uncooperative of suspects.

“Instead of having to fight multiple times to get them to the hospital or to jail, this is one time and the struggle is over,” Kostohryz said. “I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I wish we would have had this back then. This is way overdue in my opinion.”

The first option for officers is to restrain a suspect’s ankles which is something Kostohryz says will stop 95 percent of struggles in their tracks.

“If he’s continuing to fight, that’s when we would move to these next steps,” he said.

Steps two and three focus on placing restraints on the suspects legs and around the chest. The leg restraints hold a person’s legs in an extended position which further limits their ability to kick, the chest restraint helps keep the person in an upright seated position which allows for good oxygen flow and doesn’t create any pressure against the chest.

“Then they’re not being held down in any sort of manner that’s going to cause medical distress,” Kostohryz said.

Handles on the leg restraints allow officers to then pick the suspect up off the ground and carry them to wherever they need to go.

“Now we can transport him, take him in the back of a car, take him to the hospital and he’s not going to be able to fight with us or cause any type of disruption,” Kostohryz said.

Kostohryz says the implementation of the wrap isn’t in response to any specific incidents locally or nationally, instead saying there’s now a larger emphasis in law enforcement to safely de-escalating unpredictable situations.

“We deal with a lot of career criminals that know the system and they’re going to push the system as much as they possibly can. Any way we can find to keep everybody safe we’re going to put a priority on that,” he said.

Moorhead Police are the first in the Valley to have the wraps. Each officer has an ankle strap in their vehicle, Kostohryz said, with only three of the large wraps in rotation right now. He says if the department uses the large wraps consistently, they’ll purchase one for each officer.

