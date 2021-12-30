Advertisement

Local schools receive donation to milk program

By Anna Johnson
Dec. 30, 2021
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools announced that they received a $15,000 donation from Haley’s Milk Run, a local nonprofit focused on providing milk to elementary school students in the region.

E area school districts – West Fargo, Fargo, and Moorhead – each received a donation for $15,000.

The donation ensures that students will have access to milk for their daily milk breaks. The money is being allocated to district elementary schools based on the number of students in need and the total size of the school. With the annual cost of milk at $72.00 per student, the donation will provide milk to 208 students throughout the district, in kindergarten through fifth grade.

For individuals wishing to submit a donation toward students’ meal and/or milk payments, the West Fargo Public Schools food service department has established a process through Myschoolbucks, an online payment system specific to school fees and expenses. additional information on the process can be found online at food service/meal & milk payments (k12.nd.us).

