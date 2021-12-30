ESPN reports NDSU defensive ends coach leaving for FBS job

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the Bison prepare for the FCS National Championship, reports continue to surface of opportunities for the team’s assistant coaches.

ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg tweeted Wednesday evening that NDSU defensive ends coach LeDominique “Buddha” Williams is set to be the next defensive line coach at Colorado State.

Source: #ColoradoState is hiring North Dakota State defensive ends coach Buddha Williams as defensive line coach. He helped NDSU to three FCS national titles. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 30, 2021

The report comes just one week after East Tennessee State is reported to have interviewed Bison offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl for their head coaching position. That job for the Buccaneers’ head football coach went to Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles.

North Dakota State will play for their ninth FCS National Championship in 11 years, when they take the field next week in Frisco, Texas. The Bison will face Montana State on Saturday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

Williams joined the North Dakota State football staff as defensive ends coach in 2017 and was been part of three straight NCAA national championships with the Bison. The NDSU athletics website credits Williams with helping develop two All-Americans at NDSU, Greg Menard and Derrek Tuszka, who both finished among the school’s top five in career sacks. Tuszka was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and was drafted as the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He’s currently playing linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams previously was the defensive line coach at UT Martin in 2016, where he coached two All-Ohio Valley Conference linemen for the Skyhawks, who went 7-5 and finished second in the OVC.

