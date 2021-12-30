Children in protective custody after toddler is found outside

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three children are now in protective custody and charges are being considered after a toddler was found outside in the frigid cold on Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:00 a.m. on December 28, someone called authorities after finding a toddler outside. Officers responded to the 700 block of 23rd Street South in Fargo. According to Fargo Police, one child, who is approximately 3-yeras-old, was found outside. Two other children were located inside a nearby apartment.

It is unknown how long the toddler was outside before being discovered. Police say the children were placed in protective custody and the case has been forwarded to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of appropriate charges.

Fargo Police were not able to provide information about the condition of the child found outside. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Lisa Green says the air temperature at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday was -3 degrees.

