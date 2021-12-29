Advertisement

Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold

(John Otto)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRENORA, N.D. – A pipeline operations worker in North Dakota got a first-hand look at the impact of this bitter cold while fueling his truck Tuesday night.

John Otto shared images of a gas pump frozen in place at a station in Grenora around 10 p.m.

Otto said his truck read -28 degrees at the time, and he believes the wind chill was around -48.

Otto said he was able to fuel up his truck.

