Yikes! Frozen gas pump shows impact of bitter cold
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRENORA, N.D. – A pipeline operations worker in North Dakota got a first-hand look at the impact of this bitter cold while fueling his truck Tuesday night.
John Otto shared images of a gas pump frozen in place at a station in Grenora around 10 p.m.
Otto said his truck read -28 degrees at the time, and he believes the wind chill was around -48.
Otto said he was able to fuel up his truck.
