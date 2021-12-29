VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home

Pelican Rapids, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A wild ride on a snowmobile left major damage to a home in Pelican Rapids, and it was all caught on camera. Now the Walters family is spending their Christmas vacation picking up the pieces.

A man was riding his snowmobile through the Walters’ neighborhood when the throttle got stuck. The rider jumped off and the sled went airborne landing in the Walters’ garage. A few moments later Chaz Walters got a call from his son.

“Come home right away, somebody crashed into the garage. I’m like what?!” explained Walters.

They found a snowmobile tanged in their garage door.

“[I was] shocked! Trying to figure out what the hell happened,” Walters exclaimed.

No one was hurt, but the damage was to more than just the garage door. He said a brand new snowblower was hit. He is staying positive, saying he is glad it wasn’t worse, however, it also could have been prevented.

“There are a lot of safety things that prevent things like this,” said Walters, “stuff was bypassed.”

Things like having a tether to the key.

“If he would have fallen off it would have shut the thing down,” he explained.

Now Walters is having to make do without a garage door until the spring.

“It’s not pretty but it’s going to keep the snow out of the garage for the most part,” he said as he gestured to the make-shift garage door.

Estimated damages from the accident haven’t been calculated.

