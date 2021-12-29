UPDATE: Woman assaulted; Grand Forks SWAT apprehends assailant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 12/29 7:25 p.m.) Grand Forks Police say they were called to Hugo’s grocery store on Demers Ave. for a report of a woman bleeding from her head.

The woman was taken to the hospital, saying she’d been assaulted by a man she knew at an apartment at 204 N. 6th St.

Police attempted to make contact with the man at the apartment and by phone, but with no success.

A search warrant was issued to allow law enforcement to enter the apartment.

Grand Forks Regional SWAT, Bomb, UAS, and K9 teams were dispatched to the scene.

The man was found inside and was later interviewed by police.

GFPD says, based on evidence and interviews, no arrests were made.

The names of the individuals involved are not being released, at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE: According to a social media post by the agency, Grand Forks Police Department was able to apprehend the suspect without incident after almost 2 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY: Grand Forks Police asked residents to stay away from the area of 200 block of N. 6th St. for a possible barricaded subject.

They have not released any other information on the incident. Please stick with Valley News Live as we learn more about this breaking story.

