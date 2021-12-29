Two Minnesotans die in avalanche

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) - Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County officials say a group of eight snowmobilers was riding near Scotch Bonnet Mountain north of Cooke City at mid-day Monday, Dec. 27.

One of the men got stuck on a southeast facing slope and another man was trying to help dig him out when the avalanche happened, burying the two riders.

The group used their rescue equipment and were able to find the men, but they were unable to revive them.

The coroner says the victims are 43-year-old Jesse Thelen of Paynesville, Minnesota, and 40-year-old Carl Thelen of St. Martin, Minnesota.

