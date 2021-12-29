Advertisement

Two Minnesotans die in avalanche

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) - Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County officials say a group of eight snowmobilers was riding near Scotch Bonnet Mountain north of Cooke City at mid-day Monday, Dec. 27.

One of the men got stuck on a southeast facing slope and another man was trying to help dig him out when the avalanche happened, burying the two riders.

The group used their rescue equipment and were able to find the men, but they were unable to revive them.

The coroner says the victims are 43-year-old Jesse Thelen of Paynesville, Minnesota, and 40-year-old Carl Thelen of St. Martin, Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust in West Fargo
Two arrested after 9.5 pounds of meth is seized from West Fargo motel
Police lights
Woman facing charges following standoff in S. Fargo
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
Porter mugshot
Another alleged rioter charged for throwing concrete at police, vandalism in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Wild Rice Electric Outage Map
Some Wild Rice Electric customers without power
Fire Investigation
Man recovering from injuries following shop fire
Fire graphic
Fire damages Grand Forks home
Valley Today Weather - December 29
Valley Today Weather - December 29