Trailer flips over on I-94; causes traffic to slow near 8th St. in Moorhead
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small semi-truck trailer flipped over just before 9:00am Wednesday morning along I-94, under the 8th St. overpass in Moorhead.
Traffic was slowed in the area for a short time while crews worked to get the trailer out.
Meanwhile, a 18-wheeler got stuck trying to make a turn on 30th Avenue south in Moorhead, blocking traffic to the right lane. It appears as though the semi couldn’t make the turn because of a large amount of snow piled up on the road.
