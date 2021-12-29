Trailer flips over on I-94; causes traffic to slow near 8th St. in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small semi-truck trailer flipped over just before 9:00am Wednesday morning along I-94, under the 8th St. overpass in Moorhead.

Traffic was slowed in the area for a short time while crews worked to get the trailer out.

Meanwhile, a 18-wheeler got stuck trying to make a turn on 30th Avenue south in Moorhead, blocking traffic to the right lane. It appears as though the semi couldn’t make the turn because of a large amount of snow piled up on the road.

Moorhead semi stuck (Valley News Live)

