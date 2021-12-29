Some Wild Rice Electric customers without power

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On a brutally cold morning, a few dozen people in Becker County are without power.

The Wild Rice Electric Cooperative outage map shows 56 households without power as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. The impacted customers are north of Detroit Lakes and east of Highway 59.

Temperatures in that area on Tuesday morning were around -20, making it an uncomfortable morning to be without heat.

No word yet on when power will be back on, but a Wild Rice Electric representative says crews are working on the issue.

