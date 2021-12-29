Second crash involving train reported Tuesday in Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges are pending against a man after police say he pulled out in front of a train, causing an accident. It happened just after 3:30 PM in Northwood.

Officials say Jacob Peterson was heading north on Main Street -- along the railroad tracks -- when he turned right on Lander Avenue, in front of a train. The train hit the front of his pickup, pushing it into a ditch. Peterson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Highway Patrol is still investigating. They say the train was moving approximately 25 mph at the time. No train crew members were injured. The grade crossing is marked with rail crossing signs and yield sign.

This was the second train-related accident Tuesday in Grand Forks County. For details on the previous accident, click here.

