Saturday’s NDSU-USD Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summit League officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the men’s basketball game scheduled between South Dakota and North Dakota State for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at USD.

Thursday night’s game between NDSU and South Dakota State in Fargo will proceed as scheduled. Tip is at 7 p.m. inside the Scheels Center.

