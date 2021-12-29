Advertisement

Saturday’s NDSU-USD Men’s Basketball Game Canceled

(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summit League officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the men’s basketball game scheduled between South Dakota and North Dakota State for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at USD.

Thursday night’s game between NDSU and South Dakota State in Fargo will proceed as scheduled. Tip is at 7 p.m. inside the Scheels Center.

