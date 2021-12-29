Advertisement

North Dakota Reaches 2,000 COVID Related Deaths

North Dakota has now reached more that 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A grim milestone has been reached in the Peace Garden State for COVID-19 related deaths.

The deaths of 2,002 North Dakotans are attributed to being related to COVID-19, with more than 600 deaths taking place in 2021.

As of Tuesday, there have been 65 total deaths in the month of December.

In 2021, October was the deadliest month, with 163 COVID-related deaths.

