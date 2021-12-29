New Essentia Health clinic coming to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major development in West Fargo will soon have a medical clinic within its walls.

Essentia Health says it is opening a clinic at The Lights in West Fargo along 32nd Ave. and Sheyenne.

The Lights is an existing multi-purpose building that houses a restaurant and bar, bank and the Essentia Health Plaza.

The healthcare system says in fall of 2022 it will unveil Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic featuring family medicine for all ages along with pediatrics and women’s care.

Essentia says it is leasing the 14,500 sq. ft. space from EPIC Companies, developer of The Lights.

