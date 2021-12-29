Advertisement

New Essentia Health clinic coming to West Fargo

Rendering of the upcoming Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights clinic.
Rendering of the upcoming Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights clinic.(Essentia Health)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A major development in West Fargo will soon have a medical clinic within its walls.

Essentia Health says it is opening a clinic at The Lights in West Fargo along 32nd Ave. and Sheyenne.

The Lights is an existing multi-purpose building that houses a restaurant and bar, bank and the Essentia Health Plaza.

The healthcare system says in fall of 2022 it will unveil Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic featuring family medicine for all ages along with pediatrics and women’s care.

Essentia says it is leasing the 14,500 sq. ft. space from EPIC Companies, developer of The Lights.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust in West Fargo
Two arrested after 9.5 pounds of meth is seized from West Fargo motel
Police lights
Woman facing charges following standoff in S. Fargo
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
Porter mugshot
Another alleged rioter charged for throwing concrete at police, vandalism in downtown Fargo

Latest News

I-94 semi trailer
Trailer flips over on I-94; causes traffic to slow near 8th St. in Moorhead
North Dakota has now reached more that 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths
North Dakota Reaches 2,000 COVID Related Deaths
Your morning news and weather.
Valley Today top headlines Dec. 29, 2021
Wild Rice Electric Outage Map
Some Wild Rice Electric customers without power