Man recovering from injuries following shop fire

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABERCROMBIE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from injuries following a shop fire in Abercrombie.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says on Dec. 27 around 3 p.m. they were called to the fire in the 300 block of 4th Ave. E.

When crews arrived, they found a 70-year-old man inside the burning building and rushed him to the hospital for what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was quickly put out but the cause is still under investigation.

