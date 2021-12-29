Advertisement

Home Depot enhances their military discount

The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.
The Home Depot expands their military discount to spouses and online purchases.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Home Depot has enhanced its military discount benefit.

The retailer announced the new policy Tuesday.

U.S. veterans, active service members and spouses who pre-register for the benefit on the Home Depot app will receive a 10% discount on their purchases in stores and online.

Previously, the 10% military discount was only available in physical Home Depot stores and spouses were not eligible.

In order to receive the benefit on digital purchases, recipients must register for it on the app.

The company said it employs more than 35,000 veterans and military spouses.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust in West Fargo
Two arrested after 9.5 pounds of meth is seized from West Fargo motel
Police lights
Woman facing charges following standoff in S. Fargo
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
Porter mugshot
Another alleged rioter charged for throwing concrete at police, vandalism in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Wild Rice Electric Outage Map
Some Wild Rice Electric customers without power
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Two Minnesotans die in avalanche
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Montana avalanche.
Two snowmobilers killed in Montana avalanche