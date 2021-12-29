Fire damages Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are working to determine a cause of a fire that seriously damaged a Grand Forks home.

Authorities say the fire started around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the 600 block of Cottonwood St.

When crews arrived, they could see flames coming from the the three-story home.

Everyone inside was able to get out of the house safely and no one has any injuries.

Crews were able to put out the fire after about three hours on scene.

