Advertisement

Fire damages Grand Forks home

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are working to determine a cause of a fire that seriously damaged a Grand Forks home.

Authorities say the fire started around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in the 600 block of Cottonwood St.

When crews arrived, they could see flames coming from the the three-story home.

Everyone inside was able to get out of the house safely and no one has any injuries.

Crews were able to put out the fire after about three hours on scene.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug bust in West Fargo
Two arrested after 9.5 pounds of meth is seized from West Fargo motel
Police lights
Woman facing charges following standoff in S. Fargo
Chad Isaak, 47, was sentenced to consecutive life terms for each of his four murder convictions.
North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
VIDEO: Wild ride lands snowmobile tangled in Pelican Rapids home
Porter mugshot
Another alleged rioter charged for throwing concrete at police, vandalism in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Wild Rice Electric Outage Map
Some Wild Rice Electric customers without power
Two Minnesotans die in avalanche
Fire Investigation
Man recovering from injuries following shop fire
Valley Today Weather - December 29
Valley Today Weather - December 29