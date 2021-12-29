Downtown Fargo parking impacted by snow removal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Be careful where you park your car overnight in downtown Fargo, it might not be there when you wake up.

The city says it is working on snow removal on downtown Fargo streets starting the night of Dec. 29 going into Dec. 30.

If your car is parked on downtown streets at 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, your car will be towed. Downtown streets are considered between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Dr.

All avenues in downtown will be safe for overnight parking.

Find a map of parking options in downtown Fargo here.

