Woman facing charges following standoff in S. Fargo

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police says a woman is facing a number of charges following a standoff in South Fargo.

Police say a woman entered an apartment on Monday night and was suffering from mental health issues. Police also say she was impaired and had to be taken to the emergency room.

They have not yet released the name of the woman.

