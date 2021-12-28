Two arrested after 9.5 pounds of meth is seized from West Fargo motel

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are in the Cass County Jail after a drug investigation uncovered more than nine pounds of methamphetamine at a West Fargo motel.

On Wednesday, December 8, local Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and the Cass County Drug Task Force received a tip that a drug courier was at the Rodeway Inn with a large amount of meth. Members of the Cass County Drug Task Force identified two possible suspects and detectives obtained a search warrant for a room at the Rodeway.

Maynor L. Calix-Lopez, age 38 of Los Angeles, and Alejandra Carreno-Reyes, age 39 of Los Angeles, were located in a room with approximately 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine. The drugs and Calix-Lopez’s vehicle were seized.

Carreno-Reyes and Calix-Lopez were arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail for possible charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute of a controlled substance. Authorities say it is expected that this case will be federally adopted in the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota.

“The collaborative work of the DEA and the Cass County Drug Task Force is one of the most important protections we have in place to stop the flow of drugs into our community,” said West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness. “I want to commend all of the law enforcement personnel involved with case who worked tirelessly to bring these men to justice.”

The multiagency operation comprised of investigators from the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Fargo Police Department, West Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

