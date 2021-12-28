Many confused over new shortened COVID isolation period

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CDC’s latest decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation period from 10 days to five has many in the Valley scratching their heads.

Essentia Health’s Dr. Richard Vetter says the decision comes as a direct response to the newest Omicron variant, which has quickly become the lead variant of the Coronavirus in the U.S.

“It transmits a lot easier, a lot quicker and so that time from exposure to developing symptoms has actually shortened,” Dr. Vetter said.

And while some people are excited for a shorter amount of time in isolation, Vetter says, ‘not so fast.’ He says if you’re showing symptoms, the new guidelines go out the window.

“As long as you’re symptomatic you should be isolating or quarantining,” Vetter said.

He says if you’re asymptomatic, the new guidelines state you should spend five days in quarantine before you head back out into the world, with another five days recommended you mask up.

“I think if there’s one thing the covid pandemic has taught us is that things will continue to change and we’ll have to modify our recommendations and our lifestyles to accommodate those changes,” Dr. Vetter said.

Vetter says while so far Omicron seems to be easier for people to deal with, he hopes people don’t let their guard down as an influx of cases can cause issues down the line.

“So far we haven’t seen a lot of hospitalizations of influenza cases, so that’s been good, but the concern of course is that perfect storm of covid-19 cases, as well as increasing influenza cases when we’re already very busy,” he said.

Vetter says the continued rise of vaccination status also*allowed the isolation window to narrow as the virus is less transmissible in those who are fully vaccinated.

So far, the North Dakota Department of Health says around 56 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, compared to Minnesota’s 62 percent.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.