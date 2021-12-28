Man seriously injured after delivery van struck by train in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was rushed to the hospital this morning with serious injuries after the Freightliner he was driving was struck by a train.

Officials say it happened just after 11:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 54th Ave. N., and N. Washington St. Initial reports say the delivery van, driven by a 42-year-old Thief River Falls man was traveling west on 54th Ave. N., when it crossed the railroad tracks at a grade crossing. Officials say the freightliner was struck on the left side and pushed north on the tracks by a northbound BNSF freight train.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crossing is marked with a rail crossing signs and a yield sign.

Officials say the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

No train crew members were injured. NDHP says the crash remains under investigation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.