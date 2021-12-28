Advertisement

How to get a sober ride this holiday season

By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re celebrating the holidays for the rest of this week, authorities recommend you always travel with a sober driver. To encourage people to get home safely this holiday season, the state of North Dakota is making ride vouchers for Lyft available to anyone who needs them.

“Impaired driving fatalities account for about 42% of our fatalities, so it’s really important we provide a solution to the problem. We always tell people to drive sober and find a sober ride, but we don’t always have a solution. So, ND Sober Ride is a way that we can work with other partners to make sure that we’re offering North Dakotans an option to get home safe,” said Lauren Bjork, with Vision Zero North Dakota.

There have been 96 crash fatalities so far in 2021. In 2019 and 2020, there were 100 fatalities each year, which is the lowest number in 15 years.

To get $10 dollars off a ride from Lyft between today and January 2nd, use the code VZWINTER1, or visit visionzero.nd.gov for more information.

