Another alleged rioter charged for throwing concrete at police, vandalism in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Court documents have been unsealed against a Mahnomen, Minn., man accused of taking part in the riots in downtown Fargo on May 30, 2020.

25-year-old Patrick Porter is charged with felony arming rioters, felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, a misdemeanor count of engaging in a riot and another misdemeanor count of disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions.

What began as a peaceful protest in the morning and early afternoon of May 30, turned violent by nightfall as hundreds of marchers took to the streets of downtown Fargo in response to the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police.

So far, at least 23 people have been charged in Cass County Court, with three more charged in federal court.

Court documents say Porter was seen throwing chunks of concrete at police officers during the riot, and was captured on video spray painting the words ‘F*** 12,′ known as an anti-police slogan, on the outside of 502 1st Ave. N. Other video shows Porter entering JL Beers and looting bottles of beer from behind the counter, as well as shattering one of the bar’s main windows, court documents said.

Documents go on to say Porter also trespassed into the Hotel Donaldson where he and other rioters began throwing rocks and chairs from the restaurant’s rooftop down below on law enforcement officers.

In June, documents say members from the FBI confronted Porter in Mahnomen with photos from May 30. While Porter initially denied his involvement, documents say Porter later told FBI agents, ‘You guys are good. You got me. That’s me.’

Officials have previously told Valley News Live at least 40 officers were injured during the May 30 riots.

If convicted, Porter faces up to 10 years in prison.

