Weather affecting flights out of Fargo, Minneapolis

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a weekend of cancellations and delays of flights across the country, due in part to the increasing number of COVID cases due to the Omicron Variant, a storm in the region is causing more challenges for holiday travelers on Monday morning.

Both Hector International Airport and Minneapolis St. Paul Airport are showing delays and cancellations to arrivals or departures. Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport. More cancellations and delays are expected.

