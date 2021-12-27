Portions of I-94 and I-29 reopen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol has reopened portions of I-94 and I-29.

I-94 westbound between Jamestown and Bismarck and I-29 from the South Dakota border to Fargo and North Dakota Highway 13 have all been re-opened.

I-29 from Fargo to Grand Forks, as well as westbound I-94 from Fargo to Jamestown and eastbound I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo all remain closed due to reduced visibility and snow-covered conditions.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.