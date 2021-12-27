Advertisement

MATBUS services delayed by two hours on Monday

(Matbus)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - MATBUS services will be delayed by two hours on Monday due to the winter storm causing slick roads and rough weather conditions.

Fixed routes and Paratransit will start running at 8:15 a.m. and the Ground Transportation Center is set to open at 8.

MATBUS officials say they will continue monitoring developing weather conditions.

For the latest updates on schedule changes, click here.

