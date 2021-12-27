I-94, I-29, Hwy 13 closed due to poor weather conditions
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Interstates 94, 29, and Highway 13 are all closed until further notice due to poor weather conditions.
I-94 is shut down from Fargo to Bismarck and I-29 is closed from Fargo to the South Dakota border.
Highway 13 is blocked from I-29 to Wahpeton.
ND Department of Transportation says zero visibility, snowy and windy conditions are making roads unsafe.
