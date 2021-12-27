Advertisement

‘Guys drove off and left a guy laying there’: Witness says multiple people arrested in S. Moorhead

By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shortly after 7 a.m. on Monday, numerous Moorhead police and emergency vehicles made their way to 23rd Ave. According to a witness who saw the incident from across the street, he saw three or four people being taken out of an apartment building in handcuffs. He also said one person was taken away in an ambulance.

”There was a truck out front with some guys staggering around and when they had gone up to the apartment across the street and come back down and they left him laying there with a lot of commotion going around the truck and then those guys drove off and left a guy laying there.” said Kevin Schroder, who retold the events that led up to Moorhead PD arriving on the scene.

Schroder says that within minutes, MPD was there and had stormed into the apartment building with their guns drawn. At this time there is no information from MPD on the incident. We’ll continue to update you when more information becomes available.

