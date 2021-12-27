Grand Forks Fire Dept. puts out smoldering fire in attic of home
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a home on First Avenue after smoke was found coming from the attic.
Firefighters first noticed light smoke flowing from the roof vents once they arrived
When fire crews entered the home they found some insulation burning slowly.
Authorities believe an electrical issue started the fire.
