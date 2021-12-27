Crews battling fire at recycling center

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire that broke out Monday afternoon.

At around 12:05 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to Northern Metal Recycling for a report of a fire.

Earlier today, a no travel advisory was issued for West Fargo due to weather conditions. If you must go on the road for urgent matters, police is asking drivers to avoid 9th Street NW.

