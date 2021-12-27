Changes to ND Medicaid expand behavior health services

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services is amending its Medicaid state plan to increase access to in-home and community-based behavioral health services for children and adults and build a more robust network of service providers; that includes mental health conditions, substance use disorders and/or brain injuries.

The most significant change is the lowering of the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule (WHODAS) eligibility score from 50 to 25, which will allow more individuals to qualify for services. Also, provider qualifications for supported training, education and employment have changed, so more providers can now enroll to provide these vital services.

The amendment will go into affect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment addresses gaps in the state’s behavioral health system and is considered to be the most robust program approved by CMS in the country. Services offered include educational, employment and housing supports; community transition services; peer support; care coordination; respite care and other supportive services.

The department is also offering more than $80,000 in development grants to help build a more robust service provider network to provide in-home and community-based services to qualifying individuals through the Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment.

Providers can apply by Dec. 30 at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/1915igrant.

