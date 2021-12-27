5-12+ Hit.. Cold night then more Tuesday Snow!

MONDAY NIGHT: First Alert Weather Day ... Storm on its way out, with clouds exiting and wind decreasing to under 20 mph. Overnight, clear and quickly falling temperatures. We hit -5 to -15 by midnight. Into Morning, clouds increase with snow developing by morning south of I-94 and west of I-29.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be very cold and will be steady near zero to rising west as clouds and snow spread into our area. The snow will be light to moderate and wind will be 10-20 mph. Snow pushes east into Minnesota into the afternoon and exits for most by 6 pm. Snowfall of 2-5+” for many in the Valley and east. Otherwise a trace to 2″. Highs will stay cold with single digits above or below zero .

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Days for arctic air. Temperatures in the morning will dive under clear skies to the teens and even 20s BELOW both mornings. Wind chill values will be dangerous and highs will remain below zero for most areas. Also, when we get THAT COLD, expect ice crystals!

NEW YEARS EVE - FRIDAY: The cold continues for the last day of 2021. We start out with morning temperatures again in the teens and 20s BELOW zero. Most will stay below zero again into the afternoon with a few warming a bit above zero. Be careful and warm if you are going to any NYE Celebrations!

NEW YEARS DAY - SATURDAY: Just as 2021 ended, 2022 will start on a frigid cold note. Morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with afternoon highs even colder than New Year’s Eve. Many will remain well-below zero all day.

SUNDAY : First Alert Weather Day as arctic air pulls back in. Lows in the -20 to -35 range again! Then partly cloudy and warming nicely to near zero!

MONDAY: Milder temperatures are expected, but we remain below average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs for many between 0 and 10 above!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Very cold at midnight, then warming by daybreak. Snow from daybreak into early afternoon. Wind Shifts from easterly to northwesterly at 10-20 mph. Temperatures fall dramatically late day. New Snowfall of 3-5″ Fargo. Low: -11. High: 6.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -23. High: -6.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -20. High: -3

NEW YEAR”S EVE FRIDAY: “Warmer”, but still very cold. A few clouds. Low:-25. High: -5.

NEW YEAR’S DAY SATURDAY: Dipping back down into frigid air to start the new year. A few clouds. Low: -16. High: 0.

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Brutal cold morning. Then warming up nicely under partly cloudy sky. Low: -28. High: 2.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, and not as cold. Low: -5. High: 9.

