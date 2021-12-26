Moorhead Police respond to shooting on Christmas morning

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Christmas morning, Moorhead Police responded to a disturbance involving a gun at an apartment complex.

Authorities say they were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the apartment building located on 20th Street South near 30th Avenue.

Police found evidence of shooting including a shell casing, at the scene.

A gun has yet to be found.

MPD says the victim suffered minor injuries that appear to be a result of a physical assault that happened before the shooting.

Authorities also say the victim and the suspect are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident continues to be investigated.

It’s unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

