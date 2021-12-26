Apartment fire displaces six people

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday night, the Fargo Fire Dept. responded to an apartment fire at 3411 Fiechtner Dr. S.

Crews battled the blaze as fire and smoke were coming out of the first-floor apartment.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and there were no injuries.

Heavy fire damage was found in the apartment with smoke damage throughout the building.

Six residents were displaced due to the fire.

