UPDATE: One person dies following rescue from Lake Bemidji on Christmas Eve

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 12/26) The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the man pulled from Lake Bemidji on Friday has died.

Deputies say the 911 call came in around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle had gone through about nearly 10 feet of water near Diamond Point Park, which is across from the Bemidji State University campus.

The other individual, a woman, had pulled herself to safety before emergency personnel arrived.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Two people were rescued on Christmas Eve after their vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Bemidji.

Bemidji Fire officials say they responded to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, emergency crews found one person on the ice, but the second individual was still unaccounted for.

Firefighters jumped into the lake and found a man in the water under the ice.

The man was pulled from the water and crews began CPR. He was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

His condition is still unknown at this time.

