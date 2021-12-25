Two people rescued from Lake Bemidji after vehicle falls through ice on Christmas Eve
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were rescued on Christmas Eve after their vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Bemidji.
Bemidji Fire officials say they responded to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.
When they arrived, emergency crews found one person on the ice, but the second individual was still unaccounted for.
Firefighters jumped into the lake and found a man in the water under the ice.
The man was pulled from the water and crews began CPR. He was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
His condition is still unknown at this time.
