Some West Fargo residents without water Christmas day after main break

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some West Fargo residents are without water, this Christmas, due to a water main break.

City officials say water has been shut off for residents living in the area of 33rd Avenue and 8th Street W.

Crews are on the scene repairing the issue, which may also cause some traffic delays in the area.

No word on when the repairs are expected to be completed or when water will be turned back on.

Updates can be found on the West Fargo website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.