Multi-vehicle pile-up shuts down I-94 near Ashby

ASHBY, Minn. (Valley News Live)- I-94 at Highway 78 near Ashby is shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision.

There are reports there may be several injuries.

A medical triage is being set up to assist in this incident.

Motorists are being asked to follow the signed alternate routes.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest updates and for travel information in Minnesota, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.