Advertisement

Multi-vehicle pile-up shuts down I-94 near Ashby

(Hawaii News Now)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBY, Minn. (Valley News Live)- I-94 at Highway 78 near Ashby is shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision.

There are reports there may be several injuries.

A medical triage is being set up to assist in this incident.

Motorists are being asked to follow the signed alternate routes.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest updates and for travel information in Minnesota, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children are confirmed dead following a major house fire.
UPDATE: Two children died in massive house fire near Bemidji
She spent five hours receiving oxygen treatments.
Mother thankful her daughter is alive after CO poisoning in south Fargo apartment
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Teen crashes car into restaurant
Two vehicles have serious damage following a fire.
Crews battled multi-vehicle fire in Bemidji
A wish come true: movie star pup and ambitious North Dakotan join up and pay it forward

Latest News

Some West Fargo residents without water Christmas day after main break
Christmas Morning Weather Update - December 25
Christmas Morning Weather Update - December 25
10:00PM News December 24- Part 2
10:00PM News December 24- Part 2
10:00PM Weather December 24
10:00PM Weather December 24