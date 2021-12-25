Advertisement

Meet Santa Claus, city council member in North Pole, Alaska

Santa Claus is a member of the North Pole City Council.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the town of North Pole, Alaska, lives a man named Santa Claus. It is his legal name, and he is more than just Kris Kringle. He’s a chaplain, turned Christian monk, turned city council member.

“Nice to have little kids just be open and willing to share their love and I have a chance to share a little bit back.” said Claus.

He won the council spot during the 2019 elections and he is known throughout the town. Since moving to the 49th state in 2013, Santa has used his platform in Alaska to promote child protections and shedding light on child-related issues.

“It’s just another way to help me, help children directly and indirectly. So I’m pretty pleased with the reception it’s received and I plan to continue to doing Santa as long as I can.” said Santa.

Now, he wasn’t born Santa Claus. He grew the beard out for fun, but when he realized how much he resembled jolly old Saint Nick. He saw it as a blessing and wanted to use it to help others. After praying, the inspiration out of no where. It was a random stranger, he says, that called him Santa.

“About 20 seconds after I finished my prayer, this white non-descript car came up the road towards me and the windows were open. And as it went by this young male with a voice yelled at me out the window, ‘I love you Santa!’,” said Claus. “And this was in February and I was pleasantly surprised and was an immediate answer to my prayer.”

Santa has message for everyone during this holiday season.

“May all of you viewers and your listeners have lifetimes filled with happiness, peace, good health, prosperity and most of all love. The greatest gift. Merry Christmas.” said Santa.

