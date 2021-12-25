FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Sunday-Monday

SUNDAY-MONDAY: First Alert Weather Days for developing snow lasting & increasing into Monday. Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the teens or low 20s. Some significant accumulation is possible along with travel impacts Sunday through Monday. Most across the region will see 5-8+” of accumulation! Snow will exit north and east by mid afternoon Monday. Gusty northwest wind will usher in cold air along with blowing and drifting snow... Travel impacts are very likely both days! Please check road conditions before going out! Temperatures Monday will fall from 20s in the morning in Fargo to single digits by the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be very cold and will be 5 to 15 BELOW zero for most areas. Highs will stay cold with single digits above or below zero with ANOTHER chance of snow. This round of snow looking lighter than the weekend but could still add to the pile.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Days for arctic air. Temperatures in the morning will dive under clear skies to the teens and even 20s BELOW both mornings. Wind chill values will be dangerous and highs will remain below zero for most areas. Also, when we get THAT COLD, expect ice crystals!

NEW YEARS EVE - FRIDAY: The cold continues for the last day of 2021. We start out with morning temperatures again in the teens and 20s BELOW zero. Most will stay below zero again into the afternoon with a few warming a bit above zero. Be careful and warm if you are going to any NYE Celebrations!

NEW YEARS DAY - SATURDAY: Just as 2021 ended, 2022 will start on a frigid cold note. Morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with afternoon highs even colder than New Year’s Eve. Many will remain well-below zero all day.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy. Snow by afteroon - heavy at times. Low: -5. High: 23.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow continues then exits late morning. A healthy band of 1-5+” possible near Fargo with blowing snow and falling temps into the afternoon. Gusty northwest wind over 30 mph. Morning: 23. Afternoon colder: 10.

TUESDAY: Very cold morning. Staying cold. A chance of light snow again with south wind. Low: -11. High: 3.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -14. High: -6.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -23. High: -5.

NEW YEAR”S EVE FRIDAY: “Warmer”, but still very cold. A few clouds. Low:-18. High: 0.

NEW YEAR’S DAY SATURDAY: Dipping back down into frigid air to start the new year. A few clouds. Low: -16. High: -6.

