Teen crashes car into restaurant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old female has been cited for reckless driving after police say she drove her car through the entrance of a Red Pepper located on S. Washington Street in Grand Forks.

Authorities say the investigation indicates the driver ran into the building after losing control of her car while driving through the parking lot of the restaurant. Police say there is significant damage to the vehicle and the front entrance of the building. The driver was not hurt and no one in the restaurant was hit.

If anybody has any further information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

