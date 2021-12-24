Advertisement

Teen crashes car into restaurant

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 231 has died from injuries he received.(AP)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old female has been cited for reckless driving after police say she drove her car through the entrance of a Red Pepper located on S. Washington Street in Grand Forks.

Authorities say the investigation indicates the driver ran into the building after losing control of her car while driving through the parking lot of the restaurant. Police say there is significant damage to the vehicle and the front entrance of the building. The driver was not hurt and no one in the restaurant was hit.

If anybody has any further information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4751 46th Street South in Fargo.
Carbon monoxide call tied to boiler in S. Fargo apartment, two taken to hospital
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Police: Carbon monoxide killed 7 family members found dead in Moorhead home
Louisiana State Police says a woman was arrested following a vehicle crash that left a Houma...
Seven vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Live webstream at 4:30PM - Autopsy results of Moorhead tragedy to be released
Fire Investigation
Two bodies pulled from house fire near Bemidji

Latest News

The MATBUS system in Fargo is dealing with staff shortages, which has led to some routes being...
Staff shortages impacting MATBUS system
A wish come true: movie star pup and ambitious North Dakotan join up and pay it forward
6:00PM News December 23- Part 1
6:00PM News December 23- Part 1
6:00PM Sports December 23
6:00PM Sports December 23