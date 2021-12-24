Staff shortages impacting MATBUS system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The MATBUS system in the Fargo area is struggling with staff shortages, leaving some routes to be cancelled. The question is being asked: How much longer will this will be a problem?

“Well actually it’s gotten a lot worse here recently but it has been has been pretty rough” said Julie Bommelman, the City of Fargo Transit Director. “We are working on potentially having some of those go into 2022 and very likely go into May of 2022.”

Bommelman says this problem has them thinking that they could see some cancellations made next year. Currently, they are looking to find plans to that would have the least amount of impact.

A lack of employees has been issue across the nation and in many different industries. Bommelman says that they plan to entice drivers by increasing their wages and having signing bonuses. However, drivers are seeking out higher paying jobs, such as places like the new Amazon facility in N. Fargo.

“And what we are seeing to is some impact from Amazon. We’ve had some people leave who have gone up to Amazon, not that, that is a bad thing,” said Bommelman. “If you can make more money and do better with your benefits, I don’t have a problem with that. That’s a lot of what it is. And being a bus driver is not an easy job.”

MATBUS says that updates should be posted on their website and have alert systems to warn of cancellations.

