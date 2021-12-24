Crews battled mult-vehicle fire in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two vehicles are seriously damaged and a third has minor damage following a fire in Bemidji.

Authorities say the fires were called in around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles on fire close to a building and a third vehicle dangerously close to the flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames without any damage to the building nearby, the third vehicle did have minor heat damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

