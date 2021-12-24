FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: CHRISTMAS SNOW

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day for snow in Southern Valley. Winter Weather Advisory for the Southern Valley until 6pm. Wind Chill Advisory for the Devils Lake Basin until 9am. Cold north wind will cause much colder weather and a chance for light snow Christmas day as well. It arrives mainly for our southern counties and could bring 3-5″ of accumulation by the time it exits east in the early evening. The greatest snow amounts will happen along and south of I-94. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. A perfect day to bundle up with some hot chocolate and enjoy time with family!

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day for developing late snow lasting & increasing into Monday. Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the teens or low 20s. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late. Some significant accumulation is possible along with travel impacts.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day as wind increases and snow continues to push north and east. Snow will exit north and east by mid afternoon. Total accumulation could be as high as 5-8″ in some locations - stay tuned to your VNL weather forecast. Gusty northwest wind will usher in cold air... Then, Monday looks even colder with morning temperatures likely below or near zero and highs in the single digits on either side of zero.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be very cold and will be 5 to 10 BELOW zero for most areas. Highs will be in the mid teens with ANOTHER chance of snow. This round of snow looking lighter than the weekend.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Days for arctic air. Temperatures in the morning will dive under clear skies to the teens and even 20s BELOW both mornings. Wind chill values will be dangerous and highs will remain below zero for most areas. Also, when we get THAT COLD, expect ice crystals!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow developing in the morning with Fargo receiving 2-4″. More south. Low: 3. High: 7.

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late and overnight. Low: -3. High: 23.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow continues then exits late morning. A healthy band of 1-5+” possible near Fargo with blowing snow and falling temps into the afternoon. Gusty northwest wind over 30 mph. Morning: 18. Afternoon colder: 10.

TUESDAY: A chance of late, light snow again with south wind. Cold morning: -8. High: 12.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -14. High: -6.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -23. High: -5.

FRIDAY: Warmer, but still cold. Sunny skies. Low:-10. High: 5.

