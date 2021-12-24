2 Rounds of Christmas Weekend Snow

CHRISTMAS EVE: For the afternoon, we are expecting south wind to shift northwesterly as a cold front pushes through. High temperatures for the day here in the Fargo area will peak in the early afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to near 30 between 11 and 1 pm. Then, COLD and GUSTY northwest wind over 30 mph behind the cold front will usher in falling late day temps into Christmas Day. Happy holidays!

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day for snow in Southern Valley. Cold north wind will cause much colder weather and a chance for light snow Christmas day as well. It arrives mainly for our southern counties and could bring 1-4″ of accumulation by the time it exits east in the early evening. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. A perfect day to bundle up with some hot chocolate and enjoy time with family!

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day for developing late snow lasting & increasing into Monday. Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the teens or low 20s. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late. Accumulation will be likelyalong with travel impacts.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day as wind increases and snow continues to push north and east. Snow will exit north and east by mid afternoon. Total accumulation could be as high as 5-8″ in some locations - stay tuned to your VNL weather forecast. Gusty northwest wind will usher in cold air... Then, Monday looks even colder with morning temperatures likely below or near zero and highs in the single digits on either side of zero.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be very cold and will be 5 to 10 BELOW zero for most areas. Highs will be in the mid teens with ANOTHER chance of snow. This round of snow looking lighter than the weekend.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Days for arctic air. Temperatures in the morning will dive under clear skies to the teens and even 20s BELOW both mornings. Wind chill values will be dangerous and highs will remain below zero for most areas. Also, when we get THAT COLD, expect ice crystals!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

CHRISTMAS EVE: Some sunshine and mild. Breezy. Morning Temp: 32. High around 1 pm: 34 then falling. WIND: S at 15-30 becoming NW and gusting over 30 mph in the afternoon.

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day. Colder with snow . Fargo 2-3″. More south. Low: 3. High: 9.

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late and overnight increasing in intensity. Low: -1. High: 23.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow continues then exits late morning. A healthy band of 1-5+” possible near Fargo. Gusty northwest wind over 30 mph. Colder again with steady to falling temps. Chance of snow. Morning: 18. Afternoon colder: 10.

TUESDAY: A chance of late, light snow again with south wind. Cold morning: -8. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -14. High: -2.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -23. High: -5.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.