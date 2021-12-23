WFPD: Take preventative measures to protect your business against burglaries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. is reminding businesses to take preventative measures against burglaries, especially during the holidays. WFPD provided some tips to help out.

“The West Fargo Police Department takes these incidents seriously,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “We are diligently investigating these burglaries to keep our businesses safe and protect their property.”

According to WFPD, there is a recent trend of burglaries throughout the metro region. Saying that many of the cases revolves around a suspect entering a business, take merchandise, exit and flee within minutes.

Tips from West Fargo PD:

- Consider adding security cameras and an alarm system to monitor both the interior and exterior of the building, especially entryways and high-risk areas.

- Secure doors and windows after hours with appropriate security fixtures.

- Install floodlights throughout the business exterior, especially at entrances and exits.

- Limit access to high-risk areas. Keep a list of employees who have access to critical parts of the business.

- Reduce the amount of cash and valuables left on hand after hours. Consider installing a safe that can be bolted into the floor.

If you see any suspicious activity, call the West Fargo PD at 701-515-5500, or in an emergency, call 911.

